Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHGE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $22.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

