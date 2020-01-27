Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,881 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

EXC opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

