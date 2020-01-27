Strs Ohio Has $22.78 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,604 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in CSX by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

