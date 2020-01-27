Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.60 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

