Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

