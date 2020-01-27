Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 28,614.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

VGSH stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

