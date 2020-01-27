American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 115.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 551,048 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American International Group by 118.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 521,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 440,806 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,637,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,006,000 after acquiring an additional 263,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

