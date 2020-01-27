Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 161.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

