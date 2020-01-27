Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 392.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

