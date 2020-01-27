Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Interwest Venture Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,013 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS opened at $57.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.76 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

