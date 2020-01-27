Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

