Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $87.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

