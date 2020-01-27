KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,014 shares of company stock worth $3,688,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.34.

KEY stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

