Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

CLX opened at $158.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.