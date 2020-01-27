Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,449 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Westrock by 50.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Westrock by 544.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 425,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,608,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

