Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $268,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 10,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $286,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,856 shares of company stock worth $3,108,754. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.14 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $658.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

