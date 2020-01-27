Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,566,981 shares of company stock valued at $120,801,463. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

