Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 261,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 913,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

MMP opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

