Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,324 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

TWTR stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

