Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.22 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

