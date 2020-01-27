Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,296 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.