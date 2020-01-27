Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 687 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

