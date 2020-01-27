Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $176.30 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

