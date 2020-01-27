Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

