Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,931 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $70.79 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

