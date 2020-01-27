Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,387 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,698,000 after buying an additional 150,178 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

