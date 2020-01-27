Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

