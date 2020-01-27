Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Centene by 958.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.61 on Monday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

