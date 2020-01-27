Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $209.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.01.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

