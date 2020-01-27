Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

