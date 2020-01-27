Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $253.15 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $175.17 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

