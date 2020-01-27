State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of State Street by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $16,406,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

