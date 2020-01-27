Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 444.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

