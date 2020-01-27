Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,135,000 after buying an additional 189,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 183,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

