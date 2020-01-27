Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 102.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $177.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $181.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.53.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

