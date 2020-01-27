Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 282 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $3,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Shares of OKE opened at $74.84 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

