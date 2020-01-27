Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.