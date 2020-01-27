Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.98 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

