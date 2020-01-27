Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

