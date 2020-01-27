Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,516.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $179.66 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $113.70 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

