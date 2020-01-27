Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $44.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

