Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 10,900 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

