Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 308 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 81.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 306.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 201,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $86.35 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

