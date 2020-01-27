Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 834 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $78,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 101.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,480,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

