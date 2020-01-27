Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 5,263 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 9,436.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. LYFT’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other LYFT news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842 in the last 90 days.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.