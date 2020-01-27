Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 705,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,868,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 114,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

