Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $93.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

