Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $460,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,406.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,253,000 after buying an additional 1,271,871 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 100.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 160,721 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,823 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

