Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,865,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $189.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

