Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 197,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 730,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 271,219 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

